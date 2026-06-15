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    USAREUR-AF News Brief 20260609

    USAREUR-AF News Brief 20260609

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.08.2026

    Audio by Susanne Goebel 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The USAREUR-AF News Brief is an audio brief summarizing news of note for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO LANDCOM. This brief is informational only and does not imply endorsement of any organization. Generative artificial intelligence was used in the production of this brief, and copyright owners retain all rights to their work.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 05:07
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 92362
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111784235.mp3
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAREUR-AF News Brief 20260609, by Susanne Goebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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