NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 9, 2026) An hour of scoped radio cut highlights a DJ’s skills, show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution of their show. Music and advertisement were edited out to focus solely on the DJ’s performance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 04:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92360
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111784232.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:13
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with DJ Ceviche, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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