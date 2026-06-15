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    AFN Sasebo High Noon: Prime Minister of Fiji Visits NMCB-1 Seabees at Nabua Schoolhouse Project

    AFN Sasebo High Noon: Prime Minister of Fiji Visits NMCB-1 Seabees at Nabua Schoolhouse Project

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.17.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 17, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield reports on the Prime Minister of Fiji's visit to the construction site of a schoolhouse, a collaboration between local workers and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB 1) Seabees in Nabua Village on Fiji, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 17, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 21:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92338
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111783623.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: Prime Minister of Fiji Visits NMCB-1 Seabees at Nabua Schoolhouse Project, by SA Rowan Dangerfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NMCB 1
    Seabee (CB)
    Fijian
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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