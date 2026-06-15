AFN Sasebo High Noon: Prime Minister of Fiji Visits NMCB-1 Seabees at Nabua Schoolhouse Project

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 17, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield reports on the Prime Minister of Fiji's visit to the construction site of a schoolhouse, a collaboration between local workers and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB 1) Seabees in Nabua Village on Fiji, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 17, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 21:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92338
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111783623.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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