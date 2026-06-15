The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 41: FY2026 NDAA Rundown

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In this episode, we dissect the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, focusing on how the Speed and Forge Acts are driving a massive legislative pivot toward streamlined defense acquisition reform. We explore critical updates including the new statutory definition of "best value," significant threshold increases for mandatory cost data and Cost Accounting Standards, and the strategic push to eliminate supply chain reliance on covered nations.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.