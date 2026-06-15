WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 6 - FIT Kit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92332" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The FIT Kit arrives at your home, and our expert nurses tell you why it's important to get it done and send it in. Colorectal cancer screenings save lives and listen to our podcast to explain why.