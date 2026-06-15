The FIT Kit arrives at your home, and our expert nurses tell you why it's important to get it done and send it in. Colorectal cancer screenings save lives and listen to our podcast to explain why.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 16:14
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92332
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111782830.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:15
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 6 - FIT Kit, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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