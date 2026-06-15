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    WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 6 - FIT Kit

    WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 6 - FIT Kit

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Audio by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    The FIT Kit arrives at your home, and our expert nurses tell you why it's important to get it done and send it in. Colorectal cancer screenings save lives and listen to our podcast to explain why.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 16:14
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92332
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111782830.mp3
    Length: 00:21:15
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, WBAMC Med Talks Podcast Episode 6 - FIT Kit, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    colorectal cancer awareness
    MedTalks

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