AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Blended Retirement System Briefing

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A radio spot highlighting a Blended Retirement System briefing on June 23, 2026, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Blended Retirement System combines a traditional, slightly reduced 20-year pension with a 401(k)-style Thrift Savings Plan that features government automatic and matching contributions. It benefits service members by ensuring that the approximately 80% who do not serve a full 20 years still leave the military with portable, personal retirement savings. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)