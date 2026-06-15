AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Blended Retirement System Briefing

A radio spot highlighting a Blended Retirement System briefing on June 23, 2026, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Blended Retirement System combines a traditional, slightly reduced 20-year pension with a 401(k)-style Thrift Savings Plan that features government automatic and matching contributions. It benefits service members by ensuring that the approximately 80% who do not serve a full 20 years still leave the military with portable, personal retirement savings. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 04:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|92328
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111781140.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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