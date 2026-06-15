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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Blended Retirement System Briefing

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Blended Retirement System Briefing

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.17.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting a Blended Retirement System briefing on June 23, 2026, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Blended Retirement System combines a traditional, slightly reduced 20-year pension with a 401(k)-style Thrift Savings Plan that features government automatic and matching contributions. It benefits service members by ensuring that the approximately 80% who do not serve a full 20 years still leave the military with portable, personal retirement savings. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 04:07
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 92328
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111781140.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Blended Retirement System Briefing, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    financial readiness
    Military and Family Readiness Center
    Blended Retirement System
    retirement planning
    31st Flight Wing

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