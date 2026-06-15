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    AFN Aviano Radio News: Astral Knight 26

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Astral Knight 26

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting the 606th Air Control Squadron's participation in Exercise Astral Knight 26 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 1–12, 2026. The training integrated the squadron with joint and NATO partners to test distributed command-and-control operations and enhance rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 04:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92325
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111781020.mp3
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Astral Knight 26, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Control Squadron
    Allies
    NATO
    Exercise
    Aviano Air Base
    Astral Knight 26

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