A radio news story highlighting the 606th Air Control Squadron's participation in Exercise Astral Knight 26 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 1–12, 2026. The training integrated the squadron with joint and NATO partners to test distributed command-and-control operations and enhance rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 04:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92325
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111781020.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Astral Knight 26, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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