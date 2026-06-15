A radio spot highlighting library resources at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Aviano base library provides a variety of resources, programs and services that benefit service members and their families by helping them connect with the community, utilize educational resources and improve their quality of life. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 04:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92317
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111780760.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Base Library Resources, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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