AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Base Library Resources

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A radio spot highlighting library resources at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Aviano base library provides a variety of resources, programs and services that benefit service members and their families by helping them connect with the community, utilize educational resources and improve their quality of life. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)