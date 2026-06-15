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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Base Library Resources

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Base Library Resources

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting library resources at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Aviano base library provides a variety of resources, programs and services that benefit service members and their families by helping them connect with the community, utilize educational resources and improve their quality of life. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 04:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92317
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111780760.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Base Library Resources, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    resources
    library
    Professional Develepment
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

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