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    AFN Souda Bay Spot The Chamber Inspection

    AFN Souda Bay Spot The Chamber Inspection

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    GREECE

    06.16.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emma Burgess 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 17, 2026) A 30-second radio spot showcasing a failed room inspection, June 17, 2026. Room inspections promote healthy and professional living standards. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 06:10
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92314
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111780674.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Souda Bay Spot The Chamber Inspection, by PO2 Emma Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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