NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 17, 2026) A 30-second radio spot showcasing a failed room inspection, June 17, 2026. Room inspections promote healthy and professional living standards. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 06:10
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92314
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111780674.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Souda Bay Spot The Chamber Inspection, by PO2 Emma Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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