AFN Misawa High Noon, CBRN Training 2026

Misawa, Japan (June 17, 2026) - U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineering Squadron underwent biological, radiological, and nuclear hazardous training on June 4th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The training involves airmen conducting a post-attack reconnaissance sweep to identify unexploded ordnance, chemical contamination and structural hazards. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 00:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92307
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111780412.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
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|0
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