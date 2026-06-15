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    AFN Misawa Radio Report, CBRN Training 2026

    AFN Misawa Radio Report, CBRN Training 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (June 17, 2026) - U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineering Squadron underwent biological, radiological, and nuclear hazardous training on June 4th at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The training involves airmen conducting a post-attack reconnaissance sweep to identify unexploded ordnance, chemical contamination and structural hazards. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 00:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92306
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111780411.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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