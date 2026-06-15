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    The LOWDOWN - 14 June 2026 - Russia Outpaces US Defensive Missile Production

    The LOWDOWN - 14 June 2026 - Russia Outpaces US Defensive Missile Production

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    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Audio by Capt. Joshua Pattern 

    187th Fighter Wing

    The United States and its allies are navigating an increasingly perilous international security environment characterized by a deepening authoritarian axis between China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, which experts argue necessitates an urgent shift to a wartime industrial footing and a two-war planning construct. While the U.S. recently conducted high-intensity air and naval campaigns against Iran in Operation Epic Fury—evidenced by mission-proven A-10 attack jets redeploying to England from the Middle East—diplomatic efforts like the proposed U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding are viewed by Tehran as a tactical pause to rebuild capabilities rather than a final settlement. Simultaneously, Russia has aggressively reconstituted its defense industry with support from its axis partners, reaching a production scale for ballistic missiles that now surpasses current U.S. monthly output for Patriot air defense interceptors. To address these simultaneous multi-theater threats, strategic analysis from CSIS emphasizes the need to prioritize the Indo-Pacific to deter Chinese revisionism while relying on bolstered NATO partnerships to take the lead in defending Europe against Russian aggression.
    The LOWDOWN - 14 June 2026 - Russia Outpaces US Defensive Missile Production.m4a

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 14:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92304
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111778785.mp3
    Length: 00:24:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The LOWDOWN - 14 June 2026 - Russia Outpaces US Defensive Missile Production, by Capt. Joshua Pattern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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