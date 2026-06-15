The LOWDOWN - 14 June 2026 - Russia Outpaces US Defensive Missile Production

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92304" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The United States and its allies are navigating an increasingly perilous international security environment characterized by a deepening authoritarian axis between China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, which experts argue necessitates an urgent shift to a wartime industrial footing and a two-war planning construct. While the U.S. recently conducted high-intensity air and naval campaigns against Iran in Operation Epic Fury—evidenced by mission-proven A-10 attack jets redeploying to England from the Middle East—diplomatic efforts like the proposed U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding are viewed by Tehran as a tactical pause to rebuild capabilities rather than a final settlement. Simultaneously, Russia has aggressively reconstituted its defense industry with support from its axis partners, reaching a production scale for ballistic missiles that now surpasses current U.S. monthly output for Patriot air defense interceptors. To address these simultaneous multi-theater threats, strategic analysis from CSIS emphasizes the need to prioritize the Indo-Pacific to deter Chinese revisionism while relying on bolstered NATO partnerships to take the lead in defending Europe against Russian aggression.

The LOWDOWN - 14 June 2026 - Russia Outpaces US Defensive Missile Production.m4a