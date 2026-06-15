AFN Naples Regional News - German Veterans Day and CENTCOM Cooperation

260616-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 16, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting US Soldiers at German Veterans Day in Ramstein and CENTCOM Regional Cooperation 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 08:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92289
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111777586.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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