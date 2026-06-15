Radio News 260616-260623

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 15, 2026) Radio News highlights Naval Air Station Sigonella launches new mobile app to streamline emergency guidance and base services. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 03:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92288
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111777503.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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