AFN Sasebo High Noon: Indo-Pacific Health Alliance for Security Summit Malaysia

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 16, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on the Indo-Pacific Health Alliance for Security (IPhas) summit meeting in Malaysia, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92286
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111777274.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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