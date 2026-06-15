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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Army Contracting Enterprise Leaders Chart the Way Forward

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Army Contracting Enterprise Leaders Chart the Way Forward

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    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Audio by Holly DeCarlo-White 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement (DASA(P)) convened its DASA(P) Advisory Board on April 22-23, 2026, for a pivotal two-day summit at the Pentagon. The summit focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) integration and workforce transformation across Army contracting.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92284
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111775117.mp3
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Army Contracting Enterprise Leaders Chart the Way Forward, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DASA-P
    DASA
    DASA(P) Advisory Board

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