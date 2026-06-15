The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement (DASA(P)) convened its DASA(P) Advisory Board on April 22-23, 2026, for a pivotal two-day summit at the Pentagon. The summit focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) integration and workforce transformation across Army contracting.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 10:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92284
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111775117.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Army Contracting Enterprise Leaders Chart the Way Forward, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Contracting Enterprise Leaders Chart the Way Forward
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