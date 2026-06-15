AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General Meets with Prime Minister of Norway

260612-N-PS829-1002 NAPLES, Italy (June 12, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Brussels. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 09:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92283
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111774932.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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