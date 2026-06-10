260612-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 12, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting exercise Slick Response being conducted at Naval Base Rota and Vice Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Rear Adm. Scott Ruston, celebrating the Nigerian Navy 70th anniversary. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 05:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92279
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111774530.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Slick Response and Nigerian Navy 70th anniversary, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.