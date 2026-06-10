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    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP35: Rotation 26-02, Lt. Col. Martin, 3-16 FA (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP35: Rotation 26-02, Lt. Col. Martin, 3-16 FA (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Lt. Col. Justin Cuff, Field Artillery Senior Trainer of Operations Group sits down with Lt. Col. Tim Matrin, 3rd Battery, 16th Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, to discuss how Rotation 26-02 differed from a typical NTC Rotation. They talk about Transformation in Contact, the rapid changes to the Battalion, launch effects platoons, importance of drone capabilities, sustainment, and training the fundamentals at home station. Lt. Col Martin closes with some of his personal advice and to leaders coming to the NTC.

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.
    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
    https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center as part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.

    Episode hosted by Lt. Col. Justin Cuff and edited by Annette Pritt

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 03:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92271
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111770961.mp3
    Length: 00:32:40
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP35: Rotation 26-02, Lt. Col. Martin, 3-16 FA (NTC Warrior Chronicles), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Lessons Learned, Trends, Army Readiness, Lead Train Win, 3-16FA, NTC Warrior Chronicles

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