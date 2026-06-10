In this News In One:
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth joined Allied leaders and World War II veterans to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92270
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769838.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd D-Day Commemoration - News In One June 10, 2026, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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