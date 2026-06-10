(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd D-Day Commemoration - News In One June 10, 2026

    82nd D-Day Commemoration - News In One June 10, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.09.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth joined Allied leaders and World War II veterans to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery.


    (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 10:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92270
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111769838.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd D-Day Commemoration - News In One June 10, 2026, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay, StrongerTogether, StrongandStrategic, AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio