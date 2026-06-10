A radio news segment highlights the legal services offered by the 52nd Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2026. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaylyn Eckrote, 52nd Fighter Wing civil law paralegal, discusses the importance of establishing a will and how the legal team assists the community with the drafting process. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92267
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769606.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News Legal Wills, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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