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    Spangdahlem Radio News Legal Wills

    Spangdahlem Radio News Legal Wills

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A radio news segment highlights the legal services offered by the 52nd Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2026. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaylyn Eckrote, 52nd Fighter Wing civil law paralegal, discusses the importance of establishing a will and how the legal team assists the community with the drafting process. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92267
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111769606.mp3
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News Legal Wills, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    52nd Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate

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