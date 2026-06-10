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    Spangdahlem Radio News Recruit the Recruiter

    Spangdahlem Radio News Recruit the Recruiter

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A radio news segment highlights changes to the recruiting career field at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2026. Recruiting has transitioned from a developmental special duty to a developmental duty. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 09:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92265
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111769556.mp3
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News Recruit the Recruiter, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Force Support
    DSD
    Air Force Recruiting in Europe
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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