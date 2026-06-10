A radio news segment highlights changes to the recruiting career field at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2026. Recruiting has transitioned from a developmental special duty to a developmental duty. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92265
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769556.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News Recruit the Recruiter, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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