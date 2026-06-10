Spangdahlem Radio News Astral Knight 2026

A radio news segment highlights Astral Knight 2026 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2026. The exercise, taking place in the United Kingdom, focuses on the tactical execution of integrated air and missile defense through defensive and offensive combat air operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 09:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92263
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769538.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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