Radio Spot – Automotive Skills Center Discount

A 15-second radio spot promoting the discounted Automotive Skills Center bay fees that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026. The Automotive Skills Center is a service provided by U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 07:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92262
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769464.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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