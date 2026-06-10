KMC Update – 86th Airlift Wing Change of Command and Safety Month

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing outgoing commander, shares her remarks prior to relinquishing command of the 86th Airlift Wing on June 10, 2026. Meanwhile, McNeal Baptiste, Public Health Command Europe safety occupational health manager, provides how people can make an impact during National Safety Month on June 11, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 07:37
|Category:
|B-roll
|Audio ID:
|92259
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769389.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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