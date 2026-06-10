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    KMC Update – 86th Airlift Wing Change of Command and Safety Month

    KMC Update – 86th Airlift Wing Change of Command and Safety Month

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing outgoing commander, shares her remarks prior to relinquishing command of the 86th Airlift Wing on June 10, 2026. Meanwhile, McNeal Baptiste, Public Health Command Europe safety occupational health manager, provides how people can make an impact during National Safety Month on June 11, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 07:37
    Category: B-roll
    Audio ID: 92259
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111769389.mp3
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update – 86th Airlift Wing Change of Command and Safety Month, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    86th Air Lift Wing
    National Safety Month
    KMC Update
    safety
    change of command

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