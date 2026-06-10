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    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Reactivates 31 AMXS

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Reactivates 31 AMXS

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.11.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting the reactivation of the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2026. The reactivation consolidated the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron and 56th Rescue Generation Squadron under a unified aircraft maintenance construct for the first time since 2022, supporting maintenance readiness by improving coordination across aircraft maintenance functions and strengthening the wing’s ability to generate and sustain combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 12:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92252
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111769334.mp3
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Reactivates 31 AMXS, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Reactivation
    31st AMXS
    Ceremony
    Maintenance

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