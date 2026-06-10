A radio news story highlighting the reactivation of the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2026. The reactivation consolidated the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron and 56th Rescue Generation Squadron under a unified aircraft maintenance construct for the first time since 2022, supporting maintenance readiness by improving coordination across aircraft maintenance functions and strengthening the wing’s ability to generate and sustain combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 12:04
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92252
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111769334.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Reactivates 31 AMXS, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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