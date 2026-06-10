AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Reactivates 31 AMXS

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A radio news story highlighting the reactivation of the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2026. The reactivation consolidated the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron and 56th Rescue Generation Squadron under a unified aircraft maintenance construct for the first time since 2022, supporting maintenance readiness by improving coordination across aircraft maintenance functions and strengthening the wing’s ability to generate and sustain combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)