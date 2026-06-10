AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vicini Americani Volunteering

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A radio spot highlighting volunteer opportunities with Vicini Americani at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Vicini Americani is an organization that connects members of the Aviano Air Base community with volunteer opportunities, information-sharing events and cultural experiences, strengthening relationships between the base and the surrounding Italian community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)