(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vicini Americani Volunteering

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vicini Americani Volunteering

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.11.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting volunteer opportunities with Vicini Americani at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Vicini Americani is an organization that connects members of the Aviano Air Base community with volunteer opportunities, information-sharing events and cultural experiences, strengthening relationships between the base and the surrounding Italian community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92251
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111769245.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vicini Americani Volunteering, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Volenteering
    wyvern nation
    community
    Aviano Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio