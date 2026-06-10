COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 8, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Matthew Miller reports on U.S. Navy Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, USINDOPACOM, visiting Palau in the Republic of Palau, and U.S. and Thai forces utilizing Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) devices for COBRA Gold 2026 in Thailand, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 8, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 01:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92248
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111768999.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST June 8, 2026: USINDOPACOM Commander Visits Palau & TAK at Cobra Gold 2026, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.