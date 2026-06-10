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    NEWSCAST June 8, 2026: USINDOPACOM Commander Visits Palau & TAK at Cobra Gold 2026

    NEWSCAST June 8, 2026: USINDOPACOM Commander Visits Palau & TAK at Cobra Gold 2026

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.07.2026

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 8, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Matthew Miller reports on U.S. Navy Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, USINDOPACOM, visiting Palau in the Republic of Palau, and U.S. and Thai forces utilizing Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) devices for COBRA Gold 2026 in Thailand, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 8, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 01:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92248
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111768999.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST June 8, 2026: USINDOPACOM Commander Visits Palau & TAK at Cobra Gold 2026, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    AFN Sasebo Japan
    Republic of Palau (Palau)
    PMTEC
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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