A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Tuition Assistance (TA) and Credentialing Assistance (CA) updates with Jerry Barnett, University of Maryland Global Campus Senior Program and National Test Center coordinator, and food safety with Sgt. Kelsea Trecek, Vicenza Branch Veterinary Clinic non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 9, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 09:08
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92237
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111766417.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - TA and CA Policy Updates and Food Safety, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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