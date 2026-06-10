NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 11, 2026) This is a 30-second radio spot asking Sailors from base to come to AFN to record a spot if they want. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92235
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111766091.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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