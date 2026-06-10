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    CC Atsugi - Heat Safety

    CC Atsugi - Heat Safety

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    JAPAN

    06.09.2026

    Audio by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Radio spot featuring Navy Commander James Beady, Naval Air Facility Atsugi executive officer, providing members of the Atsugi community with tips on how to mitigate heat stress for the approaching summer season.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 01:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92230
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111765746.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CC Atsugi - Heat Safety, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Atsugi
    Heat Stress
    Navy
    Safety
    Japan
    Summer

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