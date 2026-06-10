Radio spot featuring Navy Commander James Beady, Naval Air Facility Atsugi executive officer, providing members of the Atsugi community with tips on how to mitigate heat stress for the approaching summer season.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 01:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92230
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111765746.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CC Atsugi - Heat Safety, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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