A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 22:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92226
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111765583.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet strikes oil tanker, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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