South Korea and Japan resume joint naval exercise after hiatus.

South Korea and Japan resumed joint maritime search-and-rescue drills for the first time in nine years, ending a hiatus caused by years of political and military tensions. The two governments resumed for SAREX in international waters southeast of Jeju Island.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 22:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92225
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111765579.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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