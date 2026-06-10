The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 40: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 33: Protests

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In this episode, we analyze the chronological restructuring of FAR Part 33 and the new addition of a "designated purpose" for the bid protest system intended to deter improper filings. We dive into substantive updates to agency-level protests, including the mandatory disclosure of redacted Source Selection Decision documents (SSDD) to protesters and the streamlined approval levels for overrides of regulatory stays.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.