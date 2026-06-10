The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 40: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 33: Protests

In this episode, we analyze the chronological restructuring of FAR Part 33 and the new addition of a "designated purpose" for the bid protest system intended to deter improper filings. We dive into substantive updates to agency-level protests, including the mandatory disclosure of redacted Source Selection Decision documents (SSDD) to protesters and the streamlined approval levels for overrides of regulatory stays.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 08:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92209
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111762957.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:16
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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