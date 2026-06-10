AFN Misawa Radio Report, Wild Weasel Immersion Tour

Misawa, Japan (June 10, 2026) - U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel participated in a bilateral Wild Weasel immersion tour on May 27th, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 05:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92202
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111762722.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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