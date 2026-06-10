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    AFN Misawa Radio Report, Wild Weasel Immersion Tour

    AFN Misawa Radio Report, Wild Weasel Immersion Tour

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (June 10, 2026) - U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel participated in a bilateral Wild Weasel immersion tour on May 27th, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 05:24
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92202
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111762722.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Misawa Air Base

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