Exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's Largest Annual Joint Exercise - News In One May 18, 2026

Over 5,000 service members from the U.S. and partner nations conducted exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise across multiple locations in Morocco.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner.)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 05:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92193
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111759875.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MA
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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