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    Exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's Largest Annual Joint Exercise - News In One May 18, 2026

    Exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's Largest Annual Joint Exercise - News In One May 18, 2026

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    MOROCCO

    05.17.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Over 5,000 service members from the U.S. and partner nations conducted exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise across multiple locations in Morocco.

    (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 05:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92193
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111759875.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's Largest Annual Joint Exercise - News In One May 18, 2026, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether, AfricanLion, AFN

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