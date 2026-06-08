VICENZA, Italy — A 60-second local radio news update for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community. Topics covered include the aftermath of severe storms and flooding across the Veneto region, new surveillance video traps catching illegal trash dumpers in the local municipality of Longare, and upcoming health educational classes offered by the Armed Forces Wellness Center. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Sergeant Gregory Menke)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 04:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92187
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111759422.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Vicenza Local News Update: Veneto Storms, Longare Surveillance, and AFWC Classes, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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