AFN Vicenza Local News Update: Veneto Storms, Longare Surveillance, and AFWC Classes

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VICENZA, Italy — A 60-second local radio news update for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community. Topics covered include the aftermath of severe storms and flooding across the Veneto region, new surveillance video traps catching illegal trash dumpers in the local municipality of Longare, and upcoming health educational classes offered by the Armed Forces Wellness Center. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Sergeant Gregory Menke)