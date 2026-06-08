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    AFN Vicenza Local News Update: Veneto Storms, Longare Surveillance, and AFWC Classes

    AFN Vicenza Local News Update: Veneto Storms, Longare Surveillance, and AFWC Classes

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.07.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy — A 60-second local radio news update for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community. Topics covered include the aftermath of severe storms and flooding across the Veneto region, new surveillance video traps catching illegal trash dumpers in the local municipality of Longare, and upcoming health educational classes offered by the Armed Forces Wellness Center. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Sergeant Gregory Menke)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 04:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92187
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111759422.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Vicenza Local News Update: Veneto Storms, Longare Surveillance, and AFWC Classes, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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