A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel and Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni United Service Organizations' sponsored event: Atlanta Falcons Meet and Greet 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 01:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92185
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111759051.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Atlanta Falcons Meet and Greet, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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