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    AFN Iwakuni: Atlanta Falcons Meet and Greet, Japan 2026

    AFN Iwakuni: Atlanta Falcons Meet and Greet, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.08.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel and Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni United Service Organizations' sponsored event: Atlanta Falcons Meet and Greet 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 01:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92185
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111759051.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Iwakuni: Atlanta Falcons Meet and Greet, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    Atlanta Falcons
    NFL
    USO
    Jessie Bates
    Jalon Walker

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