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    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Visits JFC Brunssum and Norwegian Foot March

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Visits JFC Brunssum and Norwegian Foot March

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.01.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    260601-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 6, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting NATOs visit to JFC Brunssum where Allied Military Representatives were briefed on ongoing work strands and deliverables to be presented at a upcoming Summit and the Norwegian Foot March where 50 U.S. service members and NATO partner forces took on a Norwegian Foot March challenge at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 04:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92172
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111756373.mp3
    Length: 00:02:16
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Visits JFC Brunssum and Norwegian Foot March, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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