AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Visits JFC Brunssum and Norwegian Foot March

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260601-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 6, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting NATOs visit to JFC Brunssum where Allied Military Representatives were briefed on ongoing work strands and deliverables to be presented at a upcoming Summit and the Norwegian Foot March where 50 U.S. service members and NATO partner forces took on a Norwegian Foot March challenge at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)