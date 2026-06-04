NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 2, 2026) An interview with Danita McLeod and Kaci Hamby, Liberty Center Sigonella managers, to highlight the shuttle to the Catania Port, and the Liberty Center grilled cheese and tomato soup aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, June 2, 2026. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 13:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92166
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111751135.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Kaci Hamby and Danita McLeod, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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