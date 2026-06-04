Capt. Mathieu Rochette of the 101st Air Refueling Wing and Lt. Col. Gary Jordan of the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron take on episode 3 of Wings of Fire. Listen to them share stories of leadership, experiences, and fond memories as they eat chicken wings that get increasingly spicier as conversation continues.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 15:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92164
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750880.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:19
|Location:
|BANGOR, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXII, by SrA Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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