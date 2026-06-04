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    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXII

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXII

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    BANGOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Bridget Rossignol 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Capt. Mathieu Rochette of the 101st Air Refueling Wing and Lt. Col. Gary Jordan of the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron take on episode 3 of Wings of Fire. Listen to them share stories of leadership, experiences, and fond memories as they eat chicken wings that get increasingly spicier as conversation continues.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92164
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111750880.mp3
    Length: 00:39:19
    Location: BANGOR, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXII, by SrA Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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