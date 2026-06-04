The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXII

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Capt. Mathieu Rochette of the 101st Air Refueling Wing and Lt. Col. Gary Jordan of the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron take on episode 3 of Wings of Fire. Listen to them share stories of leadership, experiences, and fond memories as they eat chicken wings that get increasingly spicier as conversation continues.