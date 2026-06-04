AFN Naples Radio News- Trojan Footprint 26 in Germany and 'Grab-n-Go' station in Sigonella, Italy

260601-N-GL546-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 1, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Trojan Footprint 26 exercise, the largest training exercise for Special Operations Forces in the European theater, and the 'Grab-n-Go' station in Sigonella, Italy, that was created for Sailors to access portable meals if they have limited times to eat during a working day.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 10:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92146
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111750048.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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