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    AFN Naples Radio News- Trojan Footprint 26 in Germany and 'Grab-n-Go' station in Sigonella, Italy

    AFN Naples Radio News- Trojan Footprint 26 in Germany and 'Grab-n-Go' station in Sigonella, Italy

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.01.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela 

    AFN Naples

    260601-N-GL546-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 1, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Trojan Footprint 26 exercise, the largest training exercise for Special Operations Forces in the European theater, and the 'Grab-n-Go' station in Sigonella, Italy, that was created for Sailors to access portable meals if they have limited times to eat during a working day.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92146
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111750048.mp3
    Length: 00:02:22
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Trojan Footprint 26 in Germany and 'Grab-n-Go' station in Sigonella, Italy, by SA Christy Valenzuela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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