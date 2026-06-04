AFN Naples Radio News- Trojan Footprint 26 in Germany and 'Grab-n-Go' station in Sigonella, Italy

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260601-N-GL546-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 1, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Trojan Footprint 26 exercise, the largest training exercise for Special Operations Forces in the European theater, and the 'Grab-n-Go' station in Sigonella, Italy, that was created for Sailors to access portable meals if they have limited times to eat during a working day.