AFN Misawa Radio Report, Norwegian Foot March 2026

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MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN 06.04.2026 Courtesy Audio AFN Misawa

Misawa, Japan (June 5, 2026) - Members of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy, Army, civilian personnel and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participated in the Norwegian Foot March on May 27th, at the Misawa Air Base, Japan. Since its beginning in 1915, the Norwegian Foot March serves as a test of endurance and combat readiness for those who choose to claim the challenge. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)