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    AFN Misawa Radio Report, Norwegian Foot March 2026

    AFN Misawa Radio Report, Norwegian Foot March 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (June 5, 2026) - Members of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy, Army, civilian personnel and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participated in the Norwegian Foot March on May 27th, at the Misawa Air Base, Japan. Since its beginning in 1915, the Norwegian Foot March serves as a test of endurance and combat readiness for those who choose to claim the challenge. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 23:37
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92136
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111749595.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Misawa Air Base
    Norwegian Foot March 2026

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