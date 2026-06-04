AFN Misawa Radio Report, Norwegian Foot March 2026

Misawa, Japan (June 5, 2026) - Members of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy, Army, civilian personnel and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participated in the Norwegian Foot March on May 27th, at the Misawa Air Base, Japan. Since its beginning in 1915, the Norwegian Foot March serves as a test of endurance and combat readiness for those who choose to claim the challenge. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 23:37
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92136
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111749595.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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