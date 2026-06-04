Ukraine is executing a dual-layered strike campaign that combines hits on deep-rear energy infrastructure with mid-range tactical strikes to cripple Russian logistics and cause acute gasoline shortages in occupied territories. The war’s reach expanded significantly when Ukrainian drones struck the Baltic Fleet’s Kronstadt Naval Base near St. Petersburg during the city's international economic forum, an event where Russian ultranationalists simultaneously presented extreme "future scenarios" for the country. In the Middle East, Iran and Hezbollah are manipulating ceasefire talks in Lebanon to protect their nuclear leverage and control over the Strait of Hormuz, even as they launch retaliatory attacks against U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Finally, adding to global naval shifts, satellite imagery has revealed a new, large sailless submarine in China, a design that prioritizes hydrodynamic streamlining and may function as a high-speed underwater interceptor.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92125
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111748772.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
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|0
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This work, The LOWDOWN - 4 June 2026 - Drone Strikes and Sailless Submarines, by Capt. Joshua Pattern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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