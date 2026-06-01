COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 2, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on a joint exercise between the U.S., Canadian, and Japan Coast Guards in the Strait of Juan de Fuca near Victoria, British Columbia, and Pacific Partnership 2026 commencing with the departure of U.S. personnel from San Diego to the mission coordinating hub in the Philippines, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 2, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 20:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92110
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111746843.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST June 2, 2026: US, CA, JPN Coast Guard EX & Pacific Partnership 26 Begins, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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