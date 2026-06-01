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    NEWSCAST June 2, 2026: US, CA, JPN Coast Guard EX & Pacific Partnership 26 Begins

    NEWSCAST June 2, 2026: US, CA, JPN Coast Guard EX & Pacific Partnership 26 Begins

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.01.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 2, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on a joint exercise between the U.S., Canadian, and Japan Coast Guards in the Strait of Juan de Fuca near Victoria, British Columbia, and Pacific Partnership 2026 commencing with the departure of U.S. personnel from San Diego to the mission coordinating hub in the Philippines, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 2, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 20:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92110
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111746843.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST June 2, 2026: US, CA, JPN Coast Guard EX & Pacific Partnership 26 Begins, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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