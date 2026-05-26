260527 Spangdahlem Radio News Memorial Day

The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 26, 2026. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson recognized volunteer pilots who served with French squadrons during World War II for Memorial Day. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92069
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111739205.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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