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    AFI Sideburns Spot

    AFI Sideburns Spot

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.25.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 30-second audio advertisement highlights the changes to sideburn regulations per Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 26, 2026. The spot provides guidance to ensure Airmen maintain a professional military appearance while on duty. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 05:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92062
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111735786.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFI Sideburns Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    DAFI 36-2903
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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