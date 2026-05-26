A 30-second audio advertisement highlights the changes to sideburn regulations per Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 26, 2026. The spot provides guidance to ensure Airmen maintain a professional military appearance while on duty. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92062
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735786.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFI Sideburns Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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