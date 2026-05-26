AFN Naples Radio News - SETAF-AF POP Program and NATO Relations with Cyber Industries

260527-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 27, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the new Post-Exercise Optimization Program from U.S. Army Southern European Task for Africa and NATO building relations within the cyber industries. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 06:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92045
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735524.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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