AFN Naples Radio News - Trojan Footprint 26 and MMA Frontline Fighters

260519-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May 19, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Trojan Footprint 26 and MMA Frontline Fighters. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91966
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111721503.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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