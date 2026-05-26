260526 Spangdahlem Radio News U.S. and Moroccan Air Forces Strengthen Airlift Skills

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The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2026. Airmen from the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Moroccan Air Force strengthened their airlift capability in Kenitra, Morocco, by training on engine running on and off loading procedures during African Lion 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)