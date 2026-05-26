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    260526 Spangdahlem Radio News U.S. and Moroccan Air Forces Strengthen Airlift Skills

    260526 Spangdahlem Radio News U.S. and Moroccan Air Forces Strengthen Airlift Skills

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2026. Airmen from the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Moroccan Air Force strengthened their airlift capability in Kenitra, Morocco, by training on engine running on and off loading procedures during African Lion 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 06:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91963
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111721301.mp3
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260526 Spangdahlem Radio News U.S. and Moroccan Air Forces Strengthen Airlift Skills, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

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